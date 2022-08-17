Emmanuel Dennis gets Nottingham Forest’s jersey number

Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis has been assigned jersey number 25 by Nottingham Forest even as the club confirmed the squad numbers for other new signings including Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate after the trio completed their moves to the City Ground over the weekend.

Dennis joined from Championship side Watford after impressing in the Premier League last season, midfielder Freuler signed from Atalanta while Kouyate arrived on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace.

Dennis’ number 25 was last worn last season by 26-year-old right-back Mohamed Drager who has joined Swiss side FC Luzern on loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Watford players have reported ‘openly celebrated’ Dennis’ departure to Nottingham Forest.

According to the Daily Mail, the squad at Vicarage Road were delighted to see the back of him.

It is said the dressing room “will be a far more harmonious place” following his departure.

And the report added several members of the Watford team were not afraid to express their delight once he had left.

Dennis only joined the Hornets last summer and scored ten goals in the relegation campaign.

He failed to score in his two Championship appearances this term before sealing his switch back to the top flight.

Incidentally, former Club Brugge star has been a controversial figure even with his short time with the national team setup.

The 24-year-old controversially skipped the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon earlier this year to concentrate on his club career much to the ire of football-loving Nigerians who demanded he never returns to the Super Eagles.

However, he was recalled by then Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen for the Ill-fated World Cup doubled header against West African rivals Ghana in March and featured in the Super Eagles’ record 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in an 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Morocco by Jose Peseiro in June where he scored his first international goal via a last minute penalty.

Dennis, meanwhile, will need to try and displace fellow Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi up front for Steve Cooper’s Forest.

The seven-cap Nigerian forward, who scored twice in the Bernabeu for Club Brugge in 2019, will have watched his compatriot Awoniyi score the winner in the 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.