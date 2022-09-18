Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis has been announced as Henry Onyekuru’s replacement in Nigeria’s squad for the international friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the versatile striker has been drafted into Jose Peseiro’s squad for the game billed for Tuesday, September 27.
“Update: Emmanuel Dennis replaces injured Henry Onyekuru for Algeria,” reads a tweet on the NFF’s official Twitter handle.
Onyekuru picked up an injury in his Turkish club, Adana Demirspor’s 3-0 win against Antalyaspor on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old was replaced by compatriot, David Akintola at half-time.
He is the second player to pull out of the game after centre-back, Leon Balogun was replaced by Valentine Ozornwafor on Saturday night.
The Super Eagles camp will open for the game on Monday in Constantine.