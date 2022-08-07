Enugu Rangers go on three weeks break, fixes date for resumption

Rangers Football Club of Enugu has approved a three weeks break for players and coaches of the Flying Antelopes as the 2021/2022 season comes to an end with August 28, 2022 as the date for the resumption of activities for the 2022/2023 season.

This was announced on Friday at a brief session with players, coaches and backroom staff by the management.

The club’s Administrative Secretary, Ferdinand Emeka Ugwuarua, who spoke on behalf of the management, thanked the players and coaches for their efforts in the ended season, though he lamented the inability of the club to achieve its set targets.

Ugwuarua charged the players to be professional in conduct during the break so as to come back refreshed for the task ahead in the coming season.

He said: “We all understand that we could not achieve our set targets for last season and we are desirous of achieving in the coming season, hence, I urge you to be professional in conduct during this break period so as to come back refreshed for the task ahead.”

Also speaking, the Technical Adviser of the side, Coach Abdul Maikaba, praised the players and management for their determined display in the concluded season.

Maikaba said: “Even when our collective efforts did not result in achieving our set targets, I must thank you all for the cooperation shown and believe that we shall get it done in the coming season.

“I implore you all to display maturity as you take time off the game for the approved period and return stronger for us to strategise going into the new season.”

Recall that the Enugu landlords, Rangers International FC, ended the NPFL 2021/2022 season on the fifth spot, amassing 56 points from 38 matches, scoring 41 goals and leaking in 30 goals.

They were eliminated from the Aiteo/Federation Cup in the Round of 32 by Oriental rivals, Heartland, 8-7 in a marathon of penalty-kicks after the regulation time ended 1-1 inside Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin-City, Edo State.