EPL: How Arsenal winger took major pay-cut to secure Nice loan

Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe gave up 25% of his wages to seal a move to Nice.

The winger is on loan with the French club after failing to convince Gunners boss Mikel Arteta that he is first-team material.

According to L’Equipe, Pepe was so desperate to leave his situation at Arsenal that he gave up a quarter of his wages.

Given he was the club’s record signing in 2019 for €80 million, he is on a wage that a club such as Nice cannot afford.

However, taking the pay cut ensured he could get the deal done, which allows him to showcase his talents regularly and get his career back on track.

Pepe will be hoping he can attract interest for a permanent move away from Arsenal next summer.