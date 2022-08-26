Following weeks of speculation, Eric Bailly has now left Manchester United with the Ivorian defender recently thanking the English club as he jets off to France.

The 28-year-old recently completed a loan move to Marseille after falling down the pecking order at United. Following the signing of Lisandro Martinez, coupled with Erik Ten Hag’s preference of utilising players such as Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, the writing was on the wall for the Old Trafford crowd favourite.

The Ligue 1 side will cover the full amount of Bailly’s wages, while having the obligation to sign the Ivorian subject to a number of appearances and UEFA Champions League qualification.

After making the move to France, Bailly took to his Instagram account and penned a short note to the Red Devils saying, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you United!”

In a separate post, Bailly addressed the Marseille fans by saying, “I’m happy and I can’t wait to start this new adventure. A big season ahead!”

The aggressive centre-back struggled with long injury lay-offs during his time at Old Trafford. This affected his prospects of breaking into the starting XI despite heading to England as a highly rated player. Bailly spent six years at United, making 113 appearances along the way.