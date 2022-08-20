Eric Bailly’s loan to Marseille pending official confirmation

Olympique Marseille are a step away from agreeing a deal to sign Eric Bailly. The Ivorian defender will leave Manchester United after becoming a discarded choice for Erik ten Hag.

According to ‘L’Equipe’, the French side will reinforce their defence with the former Villarreal centre-back. The African defender will arrive at the French club on loan, but with a buyout clause for ten million euros.

The agreement between the clubs is a fact and the official signing is still awaiting the relevant medical examination. The Red Devils, for their part, will reduce the number of players in their squad in order to bring in new players.

It is worth remembering that important clubs in European football showed interest in Bailly this summer. Some examples are teams like Barcelona, Sevilla, Newcastle and Roma.