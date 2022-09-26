Eric Cantona: I offered to become Manchester United president in talks with Ed Woodward

Manchester United great Eric Cantona said he offered to become club president and he’s already in talks with former vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Cantona met up with former executive vice-chairman Woodward before he left his post in late 2021 and offered to be a figurehead for his former club.

Cantona proposed that Woodward and others concentrated on the marketing side while he made all the football decisions – but his idea was rebuffed.

“Last year, I proposed to the club to change their way,” Cantona told The Athletic.

“Ed Woodward is great at marketing but not great at football. United should have a chairman and then they should have a president of marketing and then a president of football, who is in charge of all the decision in football.

“So I proposed to them that I should be president of football.

“I met him [Woodward] a few times. But they did not accept it! I still think me or somebody else, they should have somebody for football.

“It should be somebody from the club, who knows football and the club.

“But they did not want me to be the president of the club! They did not want me! And the fans have to know that I went and travelled to Manchester to give them the opportunity to succeed in the next decades. And they did not want it!”

He added: “I felt guilty not trying to help this club to do better. I said to myself, ‘For five years I will put everything on hold and concentrate 100 per cent on that’.

“And if I concentrate 100 per cent on that, then I can tell you, I would do it very well.

“Now I feel good with myself. I tried. So nobody in my family can say I did not try anything to help United. They did not want it. That’s their choice. But I tried it.”