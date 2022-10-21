Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as ‘consequence’ for leaving early

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday night’s win over Tottenham, as well as admitting that the 37-year-old has been dropped for Saturday’s Chelsea clash as a ‘consequence’.
Ten Hag also confirmed Anthony Martial’s ongoing absence through injury, which means Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line as a ‘number nine’ once more.
Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the Old Trafford tunnel before the Spurs game had finished, before also leaving the stadium altogether.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Tyson Fury to defend world heavyweight title against Derek Chisora
- Galatasaray targeting Memphis Depay
- Godwin Obaseki tasks new NFF exco to be transparent, firm
- Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United boss will ‘deal with’ forward over exit down tunnel
- Cody Gakpo: Why I missed Manchester United move last summer
- Qatar 2022: I really want to be at the World Cup – Christian Eriksen
- Schalke sack head coach Frank Kramer
- NFF appoints advisory committee for age grade competitions
- Lionel Messi’s PSG revival in numbers
- Liverpool boss to sue over Manchester City ‘xenophobia’ claim
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who asked to leave in the summer and has been out of favour this season, behaved similarly during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano when he a number of others were sat in the stands watching.
Ronaldo has since offered a half apology for this week’s action, not actually saying he is sorry but at least acknowledging he behaved inappropriately in the ‘heat of the moment’.
Before that statement from the player, United had already confirmed he would not be involved at all for the trip to Stamford Bridge.
The night of the Spurs game, Ten Hag said he would ‘deal with’ the situation and deal with it he has.
“After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not [just] him, everyone. This is the second time, there are consequences,” the United boss said at a press conference on Friday.
“We miss him tomorrow. It’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.
“It will have [time for] reflection for him, but also for everyone else. I said at the start of the season, next time there have to be consequences otherwise when you are living together and playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- NPFL clubs propose abridged 2022/23 season to new NFF boss
- Jurgen Klopp denies xenophobic claims over Manchester City spending comments
- Thibaut Courtois: ‘Impossible’ for goalkeeper to win Ballon d’Or
- FIFA vows to improve Indonesian football safety after stadium tragedy
- Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
- Transfer window: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech back on AC Milan agenda
- Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to
- U17WWC: Flamingos battle USA for semi-final spot
- Paul Pogba’s agent: Blackmail ‘not uncommon’ in football
- NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL