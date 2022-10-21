Erik ten Hag confirms Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as ‘consequence’ for leaving early

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during Wednesday night’s win over Tottenham, as well as admitting that the 37-year-old has been dropped for Saturday’s Chelsea clash as a ‘consequence’.

Ten Hag also confirmed Anthony Martial’s ongoing absence through injury, which means Marcus Rashford is likely to lead the line as a ‘number nine’ once more.

Ronaldo left the bench and walked down the Old Trafford tunnel before the Spurs game had finished, before also leaving the stadium altogether.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who asked to leave in the summer and has been out of favour this season, behaved similarly during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano when he a number of others were sat in the stands watching.

Ronaldo has since offered a half apology for this week’s action, not actually saying he is sorry but at least acknowledging he behaved inappropriately in the ‘heat of the moment’.

Before that statement from the player, United had already confirmed he would not be involved at all for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The night of the Spurs game, Ten Hag said he would ‘deal with’ the situation and deal with it he has.

“After Vallecano, I told him it was unacceptable but not [just] him, everyone. This is the second time, there are consequences,” the United boss said at a press conference on Friday.

“We miss him tomorrow. It’s a miss for the squad but it’s important for the attitude and mentality of the group and now we have to focus on Chelsea as that is important.

“It will have [time for] reflection for him, but also for everyone else. I said at the start of the season, next time there have to be consequences otherwise when you are living together and playing together, football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.”