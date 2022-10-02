Erik Ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo will silence critics

Erik Ten Hag has thrown his weight behind Cristiano Ronaldo despite the Manchester United striker’s poor start to the season.

Ten Hag believes the Portuguese will show everyone his quality soon enough.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Ten Hag said: “It’s quite normal. We had lots of players perform well for their nations. Some players who are maybe in less shape, but one who can deal with that is Cristiano Ronaldo. His whole career the whole world looks at him and has high expectations of him and I’m sure he will come back. His whole career he scores and does well and everyone will be silent. I have every confidence.”

Ronaldo has scored just one goal this season, against Sheriff in the Europa League.

He also struggled in the recent International break, failing to net in Portugal’s games against the Czech Republic and Spain.

He has started only three games and will hope to play his part in the Manchester derby later today.