Erik ten Hag shortlisted for Manager of the Month

Erik ten Hag has been nominated for the Premier League’s Manager-of-the-Month award for the first time.

The Reds boss oversaw victories over Leicester City and Arsenal but our other fixtures, against Crystal Palace and Leeds United, were postponed.

Despite the limited game-time, the performances were sufficient to earn Ten Hag a place on the three-man shortlist for the prize.

Our 1-0 success at Leicester was hard earned, with Jadon Sancho scoring the winner, before Arsenal’s 100 per cent record came to an abrupt end at Old Trafford, courtesy of a 3-1 triumph.

Antony marked his debut with the opener before two Marcus Rashford goals won it, and the striker is in the frame for the Premier League’s player award for September.

The last time a United manager gained the accolade was in January 2019, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked up the trophy. Sir Alex Ferguson is the record holder for the total number of monthly wins, with 27.

There are two other managers in contention for the award – Tottenham’s Antonio Conte and Bournemouth interim boss Gary O’Neil.

Conte’s side impressed in victories over Fulham (2-1) and Leicester City (6-2) as they have made their joint-best start to a Premier League campaign.

O’Neil took over the helm when Scott Parker left the Cherries, overseeing a 3-2 win at fellow new boys Nottingham Forest before securing a point from a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United.

The winner will be announced on Friday 30 September.