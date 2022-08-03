Erik ten Hag slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘unacceptable’ attitude

Cristiano Ronaldo will not start Manchester United’s first official match. At least, that’s what they say in England. Ten Hag will opt for other players for the starting eleven.

Erik ten Hag will not start Cristiano Ronaldo in the first official game of the season. At least, that’s what the ‘Daily Mail’ claims, which indicated that the coach will go for other options.

The Portuguese striker started the only friendly match he has played so far, against Rayo Vallecano. However, after being substituted, he left before the end of the game.

Ten Hag described the move as “unacceptable”, despite the Red Devils not sanctioning the player for his early departure. All this in a tense atmosphere, with Cristiano looking for a move to a Champions League team.

“I don’t certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end,” Ten Hag told ‘AD’, alluding to the Portuguese striker, although he did not name him.

The Manchester United boss will therefore field Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford against Brighton on Sunday, barring any surprises.