Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola is a ‘football freak’

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has labelled manager Pep Guardiola as a ‘football freak’.

Haaland also lauded Guardiola’s ‘complicated’ tactical approach so far this season, adding that the Spaniard is crazy about football.

The Norwegian has slotted into Man City’s set-up, having joined the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Haaland has scored two hat-tricks and a total of 12 goals in just eight games for the Premier League champions.

“I think he [Guardiola] is kind of a bit of a football freak like me,” Haaland told Telemundo Deportes.

“We both love football and yeah, he was a player now he’s a manager and yeah, he’s crazy about football and this is something I like because he thinks of everything in football, and how you can do things better, and this is what I like about [him].

“It’s been good so far [settling in]. You can see the goals and how we’ve been playing.

“It’s a really complicated system and I have been going in the team and trying to get it [the tactics] as quick as I can because there is no time.

“I cannot waste time doing anything else. So I have been trying to get into the team as quickly as I can. It’s a nice system, a really complicated system, but it’s really nice,” he said.