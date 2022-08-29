Everton boss convinced Anthony Gordon won’t force Chelsea transfer

Everton manager Frank Lampard is convinced that Anthony Gordon will not look to force through a move to Chelsea by refusing to play.

The England U21 international forward has emerged as a top target for Premier League heavyweights at Stamford Bridge, with a £45 million ($53m) bid said to have been knocked back. There is still time for another offer to be made, but the Toffees do not expect a home-grown star to go on strike.

Lampard said when asked if Gordon may refuse to play as he pushes for a late summer transfer: “Anthony wouldn’t, shouldn’t, couldn’t do that with me. If he did try and sit out a game he’d see a different side to me. No doubt about that and I think he knows that. I’m not playing the hard one, it’s just that it would be so alien from what I’d expect from him. I just know that’s not him.

“At the same time he’s not a robot and all this attention is difficult. I understand that, I was that ambitious young player. That’s the beauty of Anthony. Hard-working. He wants to be better. He wants to do what he did [on Saturday], which is score goals, run for this team, and that’s why he’s a delight to work with. So there was never any idea that Anthony would act that way.”

Merseyside native Gordon has taken in 64 appearances for Everton since stepping out of their academy system. He has been deployed as a central striker at times this season during the injury-enforced absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton remain reluctant to sell and will want to have Gordon at their disposal when they go in search of a first Premier League win of the season away at Leeds on Tuesday.