Everton fined £300,000 over pitch invasion

Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association following the pitch invasion that followed their win that preserved their Premier League place.

The scenes were so wild at the final whistle that Crystal Palace’s players were forced to run for safety; Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a supporter and verbally abused as he made his way to the dressing room.

The FA condemned the behaviour of some Evertonians and in a statement they said: “Everton admitted failing to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”