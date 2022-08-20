Everton to go for Mohamed Kudus once Dele Alli decides on his future

Everton will wait for Dele Alli to make a decision, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The player received an offer from Besiktas. Once the Englishman’s future is know, they will go after Mohamed Kudus.

Dele Alli received an attractive offer from Besiktas. Therefore, Everton will wait for the player to make a final decision in order to go for his replacement, journalist Fabrizio Romano says.

The Turks reporteldy have a pre-agreement for the loaning out of Dele Alli, according to ‘The Sun’, Nevertheless, everything else will depend on what the footballer wants to do. The player will make an annoucement on his future in the coming days.

The English side have reportedly got a replacement in store. It is Ajax attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus. The Ghanaian played a total of 24 matches last season in which he scored four goals and provided one assist.

In the case of Dele Alli, who arrived in January from Tottenham Hotspur, he made 29 competitive appearances for Tottenham and Everton combined. He scored two goals and gave a single assist.