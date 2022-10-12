Everton offers Alex Iwobi improved deal

Everton is in new contract talks with informed Super Eagles attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Football Insider says Everton has begun talks with Iwobi regarding a new contract.

The Nigerian has been in good form under Frank Lampard, as he has been directly involved in four Premier League goals this season for Everton (1 goal, 3 assists), twice as many as any teammate. He has scored or assisted in three consecutive league appearances for the first time since April 2016.

He scored his first goal of the season on Monday night as the Toffees looked like they could inflict another defeat on United’s season when Iwobi curled a beautiful long-range effort into the top corner of David de Gea’’s net.

However, errors began to creep into the home side’s game, and mistakes from Idrissa Gueye and Iwobi led to Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo put United ahead by the half-time whistle.

Sources say preliminary negotiations about a new deal are underway with the former Arsenal midfielder.

Iwobi’s current deal – said to be worth £90,000 per week – runs until 2024.