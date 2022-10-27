FA confirm punishment for Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp after incident in game vs Manchester City

The FA have confirmed the punishment for Jurgen Klopp after an incident which occurred during the Liverpool vs Manchester City game this month.
During the game between Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this month, Klopp expressed his anger towards one of the officials by appearing to scream in his face after the linesman failed to give a decision Liverpool’s way.
The Liverpool manager was charged for the incident, and the FA have now revealed his punishment, with Klopp receiving a £30,000 fine, but no touchline ban.
The fine is likely to be a mere drop in the ocean for someone like Klopp, who will be thankful he doesn’t have to spend a game sat in the stands.
His behaviour was undoubtedly unacceptable, but the punishment is probably fair as he was simply caught up in the moment.
Klopp accepted the charge and during his post-match interview agreed with the referee’s decision to send him off.
“In the end, probably deserved,” said Klopp on his red card, as quoted by The Mirror.
The Liverpool manager may not get let off as lightly if an incident like this occurs again in the near future, so he may have to tone himself down in upcoming games.
