Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over mindset

Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset in football.

The Frenchman re-joined the Serie A giants this summer after bringing an end to an ill-fated six-year spell at Manchester United.

However, the Italian World Cup winner says he’s concerned Pogba cares too much for his image and that the midfielder will struggle to compete with his current mindset.

“As a football player Paul Pogba thrilled me a lot,” said the 48-year-old. “But in recent years living at Manchester United he was unrecognisable.

“Treating him in excess of his hair and image makes me suspect that he feels he has arrived.

“And when a football player thinks like this you can’t compete at the top, 100 per cent. But I am convinced that he wants revenge in his second life in Italy.”

Pogba was criticised in England for flaunting his lavish lifestyle, hitting the headlines for his array of various hair styles.

The Frenchman featured over 150 times for United, netting 29 goals as he lifted the League Cup and Europa League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

However, he struggled with persistent injuries towards the end of his career in Manchester, missing 22 games last season through injury as United stuttered to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

The Frenchman’s return to Turin was quickly soured in pre-season after he sustained a knee injury that will keep him out of the opening months of the season, with Juventus optimistic that the midfielder will return before the start of the World Cup later this year.