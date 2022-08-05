Falconets’ coach names World Cup squad as team depart for Costa Rica

Falconets’ coach Chris Danjuma has unveiled the squad for the U-20 Women’s World Cup billed to start next week in Costa Rica.

A statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) shows that the team is made up majorly of players who featured for the country in the competition’s qualification series.

Among them are captain Oluwatosin Demehin and 20 others. The team for the Costa Rica tournament includes three goalkeepers, six defenders; six midfielders, and six strikers.

The Falconets, who departed for Costa Rica on Thursday, defeated the Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Senegal, winning six of seven matches (they only drew with Cameroon in Douala) to qualify for the competition in the Central America nation.

Nigeria, runners-up at the 2014 edition, are in Group C of the 16-nation tournament that begins on August 10 alongside France, Canada, and the Korea Republic.

Their first match is against the French ladies on Friday, August 12 after which they will face the Asians and then Canada.

Africa’s other flagbearers Ghana are up against Cup holders Japan, The Netherlands, and three-time champions United States of America in Group D.

Germany, who have also won the competition three times, including 2010 and 2014 when they beat Nigeria in the final, will play Colombia, New Zealand, and Mexico in Group B.

All group phase and quarter-final games will be played at the Alejandro Morera Soto, which is a hybrid of natural and synthetic grass, called stitched grass. The semi-final, final and third place matches will hold at the Estadio Nacional.

FALCONETS’ FINAL TEAM FOR FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun

Forwards: Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

FIFA U-2O WOMEN’S WORLD CUP COSTA RICA 2022 GROUPS

GROUP A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil

GROUP B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

GROUP C: France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea Republic

GROUP D: Japan, The Netherlands, Ghana, USA