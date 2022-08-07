Falconets land in Costa Rica ahead of World Cup kick off

The Falconets of Nigeria have landed in Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA Women U20 World Cup, which begins 10 August. It will end 28 August.

The Falconets have qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup since inception in 2002. Germany and USA are the masters of this tournament, winning three each out of nine.

Germany actually stopped Nigeria from winning this tournament twice in the finals in 2010 and 2014.

Nigeria’s first match will be played on Friday 12 August against France at 12 midnight Nigeria time.

The second match will be played on Thursday 14 August by 3am against Canada while the third match of the group will be played on Sunday 18 August by 9pm against South Korea.

These games will not be easy, these countries are actually strong when it comes to women football.

However, Nigeria has a better record at the under 20 world cup compared to France, Canada and South Korea.

The team is made up of three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six strikers were on the plane to Costa Rica.

FALCONETS’ FINAL TEAM FOR FIFA U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh, Monle Oyono, Peace Obidinma

Defenders: Oluwatosin Demehin, Omowunmi Oshobukola, Rofiat Imuran, Jumoke Alani, Chidinma Ogbuchi, Oluchi Ohaegbulem

Midfielders: Bashirat Amoo, Esther Onyenezide, Adoo Yina, Motunrayo Amoo, Chinyere Kalu, Deborah Abiodun

Forwards: Blessing Okpe, Joy Jerry, Mercy Idoko, Flourish Sabastine, Chioma Olise, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

The Groups:

GROUP A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain and Brazil

GROUP B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand and Mexico

GROUP C: France, Nigeria, Canada, South Korea

GROUP D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana and USA