Falcons boss invites 22 players for international friendly vs Japan

Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala are two of the 22 Super Falcons players who have been called up by head coach, Randy Waldrum, for the Super Falcons’ international friendly against the Senior Women National Team of Japan, Nadeshiko, in Kobe next month.

The team is dominated by the usual squad, but four of the Under-20 ladies who advanced to the round of eight at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in August in Costa Rica were also included.

There are four forwards — Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, and Toni Payne — along with defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Regina Otu, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Just a few weeks have passed since the Super Falcons’ two-match tour of the United States of America, when they fell to the USWNT 0-4 and 1-2, and the encounter serves as a continuation of their preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

On Thursday, October 6, the game takes place at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

Full squad sheet

Goalkeepers

Chiamaka Nnadozie

Nkiruka Obidinma

Yewande Balogun

Defenders

Osinachi Ohale

Ashleigh Plumptre

Oluwatosin Demehin

Glory Ogbonna

Rofiat Imuran

Michelle Alozie

Midfielders

Regina Otu

Christy Ucheibe

Halimatu Ayinde

Peace Efih

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene

Deborah Abiodun

Forwards

Asisat Oshoala

Uchenna Kanu

Ifeoma Onumonu

Gift Monday

Vivian Ikechukwu

Rasheedat Ajibade

Toni Payne