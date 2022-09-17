Falcons boss invites 22 players for international friendly vs Japan

Rasheedat Ajibade and Asisat Oshoala are two of the 22 Super Falcons players who have been called up by head coach, Randy Waldrum, for the Super Falcons’ international friendly against the Senior Women National Team of Japan, Nadeshiko, in Kobe next month.
The team is dominated by the usual squad, but four of the Under-20 ladies who advanced to the round of eight at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in August in Costa Rica were also included.
There are four forwards — Uchenna Kanu, Gift Monday, Vivian Ikechukwu, and Toni Payne — along with defenders Osinachi Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Regina Otu, Halimatu Ayinde, and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, and first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
Just a few weeks have passed since the Super Falcons’ two-match tour of the United States of America, when they fell to the USWNT 0-4 and 1-2, and the encounter serves as a continuation of their preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.
On Thursday, October 6, the game takes place at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.
Full squad sheet
Goalkeepers
Chiamaka Nnadozie
Nkiruka Obidinma
Yewande Balogun
Defenders
Osinachi Ohale
Ashleigh Plumptre
Oluwatosin Demehin
Glory Ogbonna
Rofiat Imuran
Michelle Alozie
Midfielders
Regina Otu
Christy Ucheibe
Halimatu Ayinde
Peace Efih
Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene
Deborah Abiodun
Forwards
Asisat Oshoala
Uchenna Kanu
Ifeoma Onumonu
Gift Monday
Vivian Ikechukwu
Rasheedat Ajibade
Toni Payne