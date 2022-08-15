FIFA appoints normalisation committee to oversee running of El Salvador FA

FIFA has appointed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the running of football in El Salvador.

The FIFA-appointed panel will be responsible for running the Salvadoran Football Association’s (FESFUT) daily affairs and is being installed after the FESFUT Executive Committee and secretary general were suspended by the Salvadoran National Sports Institute.

The Salvadoran National Sports Institute is a Government institution.

Its Disciplinary, Ethics and Appeal Committee moved to suspend the FESFUT leadership and install its own normalisation panel in response to a criminal investigation into claims of fraud and money laundering at the FESFUT.

The investigation has included a raid of FESFUT headquarters.

However, FIFA deems the Salvadoran National Sports Institute’s actions as undue Government interference so instead is setting up its own Normalisation Committee for the FESFUT.

Chief among its tasks will be overseeing the election of a new FESFUT Executive Committee.

Hugo Carrillo’s mandate as FESFUT President expired at the end of July, so too the rest of the former Executive Committee.

An audit of FESFUT finances, review of its statutes and the installation of a framework for the proper management of funds from FIFA and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) are also due to take place.

All matches in the Salvadoran Primera División, the country’s top professional league, have been suspended since last month because of the crisis at the FESFUT.

FFA and COCACAF are to collaborate on the appointment of Normalisation Committee members, with a time limit for its mandate not yet set.

