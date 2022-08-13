Fikayo Tomori signs new AC Milan contract

Fikayo Tomori has put pen-to-paper on a new contract at AC Milan which will keep him at the club until 2027.

The England international, who made his debut for Gareth Southgate’s men in November 2019, helped the Rossoneri lift their first Scudetto since 2011 last season.

Milan said in a statement: “AC Milan is delighted to announce the extension of Fikayo Tomori’s contract until 30 June 2027.

“Having joined Milan in January 2021, Fikayo proved his quality on the field immediately and earned the affection of the Rossoneri fans.

“Tomori and Milan will continue their journey together.”

The defender was a product of the Chelsea youth academy, joining the club at the age of eight before making his debut for the first-team on the final day of the season against Leicester City in 2015/16.

Tomori signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge ahead of the following campaign, but he struggled for game time and enjoyed subsequent loans at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in the following years.

The 24-year-old became a regular at Chelsea under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season, netting a memorable long-range strike in a 5-2 victory at Wolves, before he fell out of the team and joined Milan on loan midway through the 2020/21 campaign.

Tomori earned himself a permanent switch to San Siro six months later and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite in Italy.

“He has grown a great deal in these two years, but he can still grow more,” said Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli in January. “We are so happy with Tomori, our plan with him is so clear.”