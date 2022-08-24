Fikayo Tomori ticks AC Milan’s Scudetto win as best moment

Fikayo Tomori said Milan‘s title celebrations in May were the ‘best moment’ in his career and compares Serie A and Premier League stadiums.

The England international was one of the best players in Serie A in 2021-22 and was named in the Team Of The Season following Milan’s first Scudetto in 11 years.

The Rossoneri were crowned Italian champions after a 3-0 win over Sassuolo in the last game of the campaign and players celebrated with fans in an open-bus parade in the streets of Milan the day after.

“It was incredible, there were fans at every corner. It was the best moment in my career,” Tomori told GQ magazine.

“Whoever follows football knows that Milan is a top club with a history known everywhere. Paolo Maldini wanted me here and it made me so happy. When Simon Kajer got injured, I understood I had to make a further step, gaining continuity to become a leader.”

Tomori has entered his third season at Milan. He first joined the Rossoneri on loan with an option to buy from Chelsea in January 2021, and the Serie A giants made his move permanent for €29m after just six months.

The product of Chelsea academy has recently signed a contract extension until June 2027. He has collected 64 games with the Rossoneri, scoring two goals.

“The first time I saw a full San Siro was against Atletico in the Champions League,” he said.

“I was at ease, we didn’t win, but the atmosphere was great. In England, people enter the stadium just before kick-off, while in Italy, the stadium is full during the warm-up. My friends came to watch me against Atalanta, and they show me pictures from that night every time we meet.”