Florentino Perez: Casemiro ‘earned right’ to decide future after becoming Real Madrid legend

Manchester United-bound Casemiro achieved legendary status at Real Madrid and thus deserved the right to decide his own future, according to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

Erik ten Hag’s United have struck a deal with Madrid for a reported initial fee of around £60million (€70.7m) to sign the Brazil international.

The midfielder will reportedly move to Old Trafford on a four-year deal as Ten Hag attempts to improve a disappointing United side that sits bottom of the embryonic Premier League table.

Well wishes from team-mates and supporters alike have flooded in for midfield enforcer Casemiro, who has lifted five Champions League titles and three LaLiga trophies during his time in the Spanish capital.

Madrid chief Perez, who will appear alongside Casemiro at his farewell presentation on Monday, was quick to express his gratitude to the 30-year-old as he prepares for a new challenge in Manchester.

“Casemiro is a legend, he has earned the right to decide what he wants to do for everything he has given us,” Perez told DAZN.

“Next Monday, we will give him recognition with a tribute at the Ciudad Deportiva [training ground] for how much he has done for this club.”

Casemiro will not arrive on English shores in time for the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Monday, though he may make his debut against Southampton the following week.

Madrid will still have the evergreen Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to call upon, along with Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and new signing Aurelien Tchouameni among Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield ranks.

Los Blancos have started their LaLiga defence with back-to-back wins after thrashing Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday, and Perez assured the club will fight to defend their Spanish and European honours.

“We are facing this season with great enthusiasm, we believe that we have a great team and that we have a magnificent coach,” he added.

“We are obsessed with fighting until the end and what a good result [Ancelotti] gave us last year, we are delighted.”