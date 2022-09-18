France boss: Paul Pogba ‘will do everything to recover’ in time for World Cup

France head coach Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba “will do everything to recover as quickly as possible” ahead of the upcoming World Cup, but accepts time is not on the midfielder’s side.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Pogba underwent external meniscus surgery in early September and is not expected to be back on the field for another six weeks.

This puts the 29-year-old’s World Cup place in serious doubt, with the tournament in Qatar just over two months away.

But Deschamps has no doubt Pogba will do all he can to recover in time, telling Telefoot: “I know Paul well, he will do everything to recover as quickly as possible and be with us in November.

“But the timing is short. He will come provided he is fit and in competitive mode.”

Pogba is yet to make a competitive appearance for Juventus since he returned on a free transfer from Manchester United in July.

And Deschamps already insisted on Thursday he will not take the midfielder to Qatar if he is unfit, saying: “If he is recovered, it would be a very good thing.

“He won’t come if he’s not fit. He doesn’t want that either. It’s inconceivable. The number of players who will be there, they will all be ready to play.”

Pogba was not the only notable player to be ruled out of Deschamps’ France squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe among the other absentees from the games against Austria and Denmark.

The 2018 World Cup winners have much work to do if they are to avoid relegation from the Nations League’s top tier, having drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches in Group A1.