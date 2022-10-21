Franck Ribéry announces his retirement

Former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribéry has announced his retirement from professional football.
The 39-year-old has decided to hang up his boots after a glittering career but he will remain part of the staff at Serie A side Salernitana.
The Frenchman has called time on a career which has seen him make over 630 appearances for the likes of Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Marseille.
He also earned 81 caps for France, representing his country at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.
Ribéry burst on to the scene at Marseille after spells at Metz and Galatasaray, impressing in Ligue 1 and the World Cup to convince Bayern to pay a club-record fee of around €25m for his services.
His time in Germany was a massive success filled with nine Bundesliga titles – his last in 2019 making him the club’s all-time record title winner, a feat which has been surpassed by Thomas Müller and David Alaba since.
He also became the record holder for most appearances made by a non-German player at the club (425).
A free transfer move to Fiorentina in 2019 led to Ribéry playing out his final days in Italy, where eventually a move to Salernitana followed in 2021.
After 25 appearances for the club he has now decided enough is enough.
