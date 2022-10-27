Frank Ilaboya tapped to revamp NPFL

Former Edo State FA chairman, Honourable Frank Ilaboya, has been appointed a member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) adhoc committee on the league.

The appointment letter dated October 26th , 2022 and signed by the NFF General Secretary, Dr Muhammed Sanusi, stated that the veteran journalist cum administrator is being appointed due to the high confidence the NFF President reposes on his person.

The letter reads in part: “your appointment for this sensitive assignment is as a result of the high confidence the NFF President reposes in your person and I believe you will work diligently to take decisions that are in the best interest of Nigerian football.”

The Committee’s mandate, according to Dr Sanusi is to “sit down with the League Management Company (LMC), to look into the License Agreement between the NFF and the LMC.”

In his response, Ilaboya, an Executive Director of Edo State Sports Commission and immediate past Chairman of Owan West Local Govt Area, promised to join hands with other Committee members to deliver on this onerous task.

He said:”I am a part of the football family and a strong believer of the Nigerian league. I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my quota to the development of the NPFL. As always,

“I will apply myself diligently to the task at hand, working with other committee members to deliver on the mandate given to us. Those who know me know I apply myself 100% to any cause I believe in, and this assignment is one of such.

“I also want to thank the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, and the Executive Committee Members for the confidence in my person.”

It would be recalled that the new NFF President, has on assumption of office said one of his immediate challenges is to re position the nation’s domestic league. Only last

week, President Gusau inaugurated the Interim League Management body headed by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, a former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC).