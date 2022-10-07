Friendly: Super Eagles to face Costa Rica in San Jose

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital, San Jose on 9th November.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told newsmen on Thursday that the three-time African champions have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

It was learnt that the game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pm Costa Rica time (3am, 10th November in Nigeria).

Costa Rica hosted this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals where Nigeria’s Falconets reached the quarter-finals, defeating France, Korea Republic and Canada in the group phase.

The Super Eagles have another prestige friendly lined up against Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles have dropped two spots to 32nd in the World in the latest FIFA World rankings.

During the last international break in September, Nigeria suffered a 2-1 loss to Algeria. That result has now affected Nigeria’s ranking, as according to the latest release by FIFA, The Super Eagles are 32nd in the World and 30th in Africa.

In the ranking table released on Thursday, the three-time African champions garnered 1498.47 points in September as against the 1504.7 garnered in August.

On the continental level, they are still placed fourth behind Senegal (world 18th), Morocco (23rd) and Tunisia (30th).

Scotland picked two wins and one draw from their last three games in the international break, and it was evident in the rankings. The Tartan Terriers climbed five spots up to the 40th position.

Also, after wins against Belarus, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan in the last international break, Azerbaijan climbed five spots up to 123rd in the world.

Norway were poor in the period on view, losing two games against Serbia and Slovenia. And their poor display showed as they dropped six places to 42nd on the rankings.

The top ten is unchanged, as Brazil still leads the pack. Belgium, Argentina, France, England, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal, and Denmark complete the top ten countries.