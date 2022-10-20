Galatasaray targeting Memphis Depay

Barcelona are interested in several sales in January and one of them is Memphis Depay. According to ‘Sport’, Galatasaray will be glad to help Barcelona because they are targeting him.

The January transfer market is around the corner and Barca are preparing themselves for it. Joan Laporta said recently that the club are trying to give Xavi new players.

In order to get new signings, they have to sell several footballers. Memphis is on the list to leave Barcelona in January.

When the World Cup ends, Barca will talk with Memphis about his future. His contract expires in 2023 and the club could opt for his dismissal in order to save his salary.

If Memphis leaves in January, Galatasaray will be waiting for him, according to ‘Sport’. The Turkish team will be interested in him, provided that Memphis leaves Barcelona and joins on a free.

The Spanish club, at the moment, are not saying anything about Memphis’ future. The team are in a key moment and all these things can wait. After the World Cup, they will decide whether to continue with Memphis’ contract until June 2023 or let him leave in January.