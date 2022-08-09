Gerard Pique to take second Barcelona pay cut in desperate attempt to register players

Gerard Pique is set to take a second Barcelona pay cut as the financially-troubled club race to register their summer signings before the start of the new La Liga season.

Barca kick-off their campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night but could be without a host of key personnel, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. The Catalan giants have not yet been able to register some of their new recruits due to salary limits handed down to them by La Liga.

It was reported last week that Barcelona had spoken to senior players about possible salary reductions to enable new signings to be registered.

The Athletic report that Pique is willing to help them meet their financial targets by taking another pay cut, his second after reducing his wages for the first time last summer.

It is understood that the length of his new deal will be the same as his current one – until 2024 – but on reduced terms. However, that might still not be enough to allow them to register their summer signings.

The 26-time La Liga winners have been told by league bosses that they will have to activate a fourth ‘lever’ to alleviate their financial pain – which could meaning flogging nearly 50% of Barcelona studios.

For now, doubts remain over whether they will be able to register Raphinha, Lewandowski and Kounde, but also Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, for their opener against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona chief Joan Laporta last week revealed that the club have until the day of the game – August 13 – to sort their finances out and officially register their summer signings.

“We are doing everything possible to register the signings. We have to do it before August 13,” he said, before adding that he feels “optimistic” of the situation.