Glen Johnson: Chelsea appointed the wrong coach

Former Liverpool and England defender, Glen Johnson has revealed that Chelsea has made a big error appointing Graham Potter as manager after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel.

In an interview, the former England international said that it was a wrong decision for the Blues to sack Tuchel.

He said the decision ‘could come back to bite’ Chelsea, claiming they appointed the wrong manager in Graham Potter.

Johnson insisted that Chelsea would have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager instead of Potter.

“When Thomas Tuchel was sacked, I thought it was obvious that Chelsea would move for Mauricio Pochettino, but obviously I got it wrong,” Johnson said.

“He would have been the man for me. I know some people were saying it would have been a cheaper option to go for Graham Potter, but it doesn’t sound that way, does it?

“They’ve had to pay many millions for the compensation and then pay a £10 million-a-year salary. You could have saved the £20 million it’s taken for Chelsea to get Potter and his backroom staff and got Pochettino instead.”

On Tuchel’s sacking, Johnson added: “I was as shocked as anybody, to be honest. Obviously, the owners had something in their mind whilst they were buying the club.

“It didn’t warrant a sacking at all. They were making progress and had made a few signings, so it’s a total shock, and it could be a decision that comes back to bite them.

“His stock won’t have dropped at all. He would be on anybody’s shortlist. I’m not necessarily saying he would be everybody’s number one target, but he’d definitely be in the conversation. It was only 18 months ago when they won the Champions League.”