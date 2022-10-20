Godwin Obaseki tasks new NFF exco to be transparent, firm

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has urged the new Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, to uphold the values of transparency, openness, and inclusivity in managing the national game.

Addressing the Committee when they visited him in Benin City on Wednesday, he impressed it on them not be afraid to take tough action to combat the hooliganism epidemic in the domestic League.

He said: “I challenge you to do your best to take Nigeria Football back to its rightful position. You must work hard to put in place the building blocks that will become a solid football system to benefit from the thriving global football economy. Resources, finance and investment are big challenges with the game in our country.”

He insisted that putting Nigeria first when dealing sternly with instances of defaulting with the full extent of the law will help the administration of football while pledging the State’s support where necessary.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, president of the NFF who was there with Aisha Falode, Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, Barrister Osarodion Ogie and Roland Abu Momoh, thanked the Edo State government for hosting the historic NFF Elective General Assembly in Benin City on September 30, 2022. He complimented Governor Obaseki and the State Government on the promotion of Bendel Insurance to the top tier of the Nigerian league while praising the outstanding football culture of Edo State.