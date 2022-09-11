Graham Potter begs Brighton fans after becoming Chelsea boss

Graham Potter has pleaded with Brighton fans to forgive him for leaving the club to become Chelsea’s new manager.

The 47-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after being confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor on Thursday.

He leaves with the Seagulls flying high in fourth in the Premier League having guided them to ninth last term — their highest ever top-flight finish.

His devotion to the South Coast club remains clear, with the former boss writing an open letter to supporters on their official website.

The now Blues boss said: “This has been three wonderful years with a club that has changed my life and I want to take a moment to say goodbye to all of you who have made it such a special period of my career.

“I bid farewell to a great club and one that will always mean so much to me and my family. For some I recognise that the change that comes so suddenly in football can be hard to accept.

“I may not be able to persuade you all to forgive my departure — but I would at least like to take the chance to say thank you.”

Potter’s career continues its upward trajectory after spending time as manager of Swedish side Ostersunds and Championship outfit Swansea.

He added: “I hope that you will understand that at this stage of my career, I felt I had to grasp a new opportunity.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Tony Bloom, (chief executive) Paul Barber and the directors for the opportunity they gave me three years ago and then the unswerving support that came with it. My gratitude also to Dan Ashworth and David Weir, two first-class technical directors.

“To my successor, whoever that may be, I would say, ‘congratulations’. You’ll be working for a great club with a fantastic squad, supported by a great chairman and board.

“The squad are playing at a high level and will get better. Most of all, the supporters will get behind the team home and away.

“To everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion: thank you. It has been a pleasure and honour to serve the club over the last three years. I wish you every success going forward.”

Potter’s first game as Blues boss is set to be at home against FC Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday after Saturday’s clash with neighbours Fulham was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.