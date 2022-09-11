Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland better than Harry Kane

Former Tottenham midfielder, Gus Poyet, rates Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ahead of Harry Kane.

Speaking to Midnite, Poyet admitted that the Norwegian edges out his English counterpart when it comes to pure striking ability.

“They’re different players, one is a top goalscorer, Haaland will always be there in the box, waiting for a cross, mistake, pass, like a proper killer,” Poyet said.

“Kane is a great football player, especially in the last few years, he’s started dropping and making things happen.

“Kane is an all-round football player, but I think Haaland is clear, you just know he’s going to score even if he touches the ball five times in a game.”