Iker Casillas: I’m gay

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has announced that he is gay, becoming one of the most high-profile male footballers in history to confirm their homosexuality.

In a tweet published on Sunday afternoon, the ex-Spain goalkeeper said: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.” Casillas was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero for five years before their separation in March 2021, having had two children, both boys.

The 41-year-old received a wave of support upon his shock announcement, including from Barcelona icon and his former Spain teammate, Carles Puyol. Casillas, who retired in 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest during training with final club Porto, is remembered for being one of football’s most successful goalkeepers.

Casillas and his former wife famously kissed on air during a post-match interview after Spain won the World Cup and have helped each other through serious health scares during their five-year-marriage.

Former Spanish international Casillas, who had to quit football after a heart attack, said in an emotional Instagram post at the time: “Both Sara and I feel enormously proud of the family we are and of having shared a love that has filled us with happiness during all our years together.

“Today our love as a couple takes different but not distant paths since we’ll continue together in the marvellous task of continuing to be devoted parents as we have been up until now.

“This is a well-considered decision which we have taken through mutual agreement.”

The 41-year-old, father to Martin, nine, and Lucas, six, with Sara, added: “The respect, affection and friendship will remain for ever.

“Our priority is, through affection and compromise, to share the wellbeing and education of our children and protect them so they grow in a stable and healthy environment.

“With these words we ask you please to respect our privacy in this moment of change.

“These will be the only public words we issue for the time being and in the future.

“Many thanks for your understanding.”

The identically-worded statements were posted alongside a photo of the couple in happier times, showing Sara with her arm round Iker’s neck as he touched her hand.