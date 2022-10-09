Iker Casillas yanks off ‘I’m gay’ tweet

Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet in which he seemingly announced he was coming out as gay.

The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper made the announcement on Twitter to his 10m followers on Sunday afternoon.

Translated, the tweet reads: ‘I hope you respect me, I’m gay’.

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol responded to Casillas’ tweet.

Translated, it read: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

Sky Sports News has contacted Stonewall for comment.

Casillas is considered a legend of Spanish football after being capped 167 for his country and making over 700 appearances for Real Madrid.