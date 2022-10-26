Imo FA boss seeks support for ailing ex-Eagles star Henry Nwosu

Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, has appealed to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, to urgently intervene to save the life of the ailing former Super Eagles player, Henry Nwosu.

Nwosu, who hails from Imo State was a former captain of the Super Eagles, considered as one of the most talented midfielders Nigeria has produced is down with health issues related to the heart.

Uchegbulam, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday, appealed to Governor Uzodimma and Sports Minister Dare to assist the ailing Ex-international who gave the country his best during his hay days.

“It really hurts me to see Henry in this condition now despite the millions of Naira he had spent for treatment yet he’s in so much pain.

“I appeal to Governor Uzodimma and Mr Sunday Dare to urgently intervene and assist him to access quality health care immediately. We must not abandon him now that he needs every assistance,” Uchegbulam appealed.

He recalls that; “In those days, Henry was a delight to watch when he was at defunct NNB, ACB, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and the Super Eagles. He’ll always remain a living legend. I appeal to all Nigerians of good heart to kindly support him now. He can be reached through his sister, Mrs Kate Kogolo née Nwosu on 08032644552. Please, let’s join hands and keep Henry alive and well. This is a clarion call to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, the government of Imo state and all Nigerians of goodwill to rally round Nwosu to save his life.”