Imo FA boss seeks support for ailing ex-Eagles star Henry Nwosu

Chairman of the Imo Football Association, Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, has appealed to Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, to urgently intervene to save the life of the ailing former Super Eagles player, Henry Nwosu.
Nwosu, who hails from Imo State was a former captain of the Super Eagles, considered as one of the most talented midfielders Nigeria has produced is down with health issues related to the heart.
Uchegbulam, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday, appealed to Governor Uzodimma and Sports Minister Dare to assist the ailing Ex-international who gave the country his best during his hay days.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Manchester United want Edwin van der Sar as sporting director
- Ola Aina scores in Torino’s 2-1 win vs Udinese
- Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo suspended by FIFA for doping violation
- FIFA World Cup feat: RSDF doles out cash to Flamingos, hails NFF
- U17WWC: Nigeria’s Flamingos tackle Colombia for final spot
- Erik Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘very important’ to Manchester United
- Barcelona boss: I tell Ousmane Dembele to always attack the fullback
- Carlo Ancelotti: Current Real Madrid crop the ‘best ever’ squad
- FA condemns homophobic chanting from Manchester United fans at Chelsea
- Sports minister urges IMC to resuscitate NPFL
“It really hurts me to see Henry in this condition now despite the millions of Naira he had spent for treatment yet he’s in so much pain.
“I appeal to Governor Uzodimma and Mr Sunday Dare to urgently intervene and assist him to access quality health care immediately. We must not abandon him now that he needs every assistance,” Uchegbulam appealed.
He recalls that; “In those days, Henry was a delight to watch when he was at defunct NNB, ACB, Iwuanyanwu Nationale and the Super Eagles. He’ll always remain a living legend. I appeal to all Nigerians of good heart to kindly support him now. He can be reached through his sister, Mrs Kate Kogolo née Nwosu on 08032644552. Please, let’s join hands and keep Henry alive and well. This is a clarion call to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, the government of Imo state and all Nigerians of goodwill to rally round Nwosu to save his life.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- FIFA boss slams low offers for Women’s World Cup TV rights
- Taiwo Awoniyi scores winner as Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool
- Karim Benzema: Ballon d’Or represents my life, my career, my story
- Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool title message to Jurgen Klopp
- 2023WWC: Super Falcons to face Australia, Ireland, Canada
- FIFA boss says broadcasters offer ‘100 times less’ for Women’s World Cup
- Graham Potter: Chelsea braced for tough test against improved Manchester United
- Lionel Messi: Argentina fear no one at World Cup
- Former Japan star Masato Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32
- U17WWC: Nigeria defeat USA to reach World Cup semi finals