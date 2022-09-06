Inaki Williams gets maiden Ghana call-up as Black Stars prepare for Qatar 2022

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has been called up by Ghana for the first time, as the Black Stars look to finalise plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Spain-born attacker is eligible through his parents, who hail from the nation’s capital Accra, and his inclusion comes after he made himself available in July for this month’s friendlies with Brazil and Nicaragua.

Williams is a former Spain international, but with just one friendly cap to his name, against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016, the 28-year-old was able to switch his allegiance.

Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup appearance earlier this year after edging Nigeria on away goals in the CAF play-offs.

Other inclusions include Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, who reportedly refused previous call-ups, and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey, a former England youth international.

The Black Stars will feature in Group H at Qatar 2022, and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The upcoming friendies see them play Brazil in Le Havre, France, on September 23, before the Nicaragua game follows in Larca, Spain, four days later.