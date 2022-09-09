Inter boss admits Romlu Lukaku’s future is unclear

Romelu Lukaku will discuss his future with Inter following Thomas Tuchel’s dismissal at Chelsea.

The Belgian forward fell out of favour under the German in his return season at Stamford Bridge and rejoined Inter on a season-long loan as a result.

But with Tuchel now out of the picture and the club going in an entirely new direction following Graham Potter’s arrival, Lukaku’s future is once again unclear.

Chelsea filled the void left by Lukaku’s loan departure by signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona, with the Gabon international having worked with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund in the past.

But Tuchel is now gone and with Potter in, nobody is sure what that means for Lukaku, who only returned to Chelsea last summer and penned a five-year deal with the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted the club is unsure what happens next following the managerial change: “It’s fresh news. I don’t know what the effects of the change of coach will be.

“We want to get the best performance out of Lukaku, and then at the end of the season we will sit down and talk about him with Chelsea.

“I don’t know if a change of coach means that his return is automatic, it’s difficult to predict today.”

It had widely been assumed that a loan return to Inter all but signalled the end to Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea with Tuchel clearly not keen on working with the Belgian. But with Potter now in the hot seat, there could be a scenario where he gets the chance to impress the new manager next season.

Lukaku has featured three times so far for Inter this season, scoring once, but has missed key games against AC Milan and Bayern Munich due to injury.