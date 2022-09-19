Inter boss permitted time until World Cup to save his job

Despite getting beaten by Udinese with a 3-1 scoreline miserably, Inter have not intended to part ways with their first-team manager Simone Inzaghi.

According to what is reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi has been permitted time until the upcoming Qatar World Cup to save his job at Inter. The report understands that although there are tensions brewing inside the Milan-based club, Inzaghi’s removal doesn’t appear to be a topic for discussion among the Nerazzurri authorities.

The club will reportedly continue to back the manager even if he goes on to lose the games against Roma and Barcelona, respectively. But if the situation around the club doesn’t improve and the deficiencies within the team don’t get fixed until the World Cup, the former Lazio boss will be at risk of losing his Inter job.

The report also emphasizes that Inter have other problems apart from their dull on-field performances. It includes the behaviour of some of the players.

After being substituted in the first half, Alessandro Bastoni seemed disjointed, and his reaction had a clear indication of exasperation, which could obviously bear ominous signs for Inzaghi’s future at Inter.

The Inter players also ran lesser than those Udinese players. Now, it is up to Inzaghi and his staff as to how they want to proceed with the recovery from three defeats in their last five matches in the Serie A 2022/23 season.