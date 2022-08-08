Inter confirm termination of Alexis Sanchez’s contract

Inter have announced that they have terminated Alexis Sanchez’s contract as he gears up to join Marseille.

90min reported earlier this summer that the Nerazzurri were hoping to clear Sanchez’s considerable wages from their books in order to help them create room to sign free agent Paulo Dybala. However, they were unable to do so in time and the Argentine forward ended up signing for Roma instead.

With the new Serie A season on the horizon, Inter confirmed on Monday that they have reached an agreement with Sanchez regarding the termination of his contract.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of the Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez,” a statement read.

“The Club would like to thank Alexis for his three seasons in the Nerazzurri culminating in the conquest of three trophies and wishes him the best for the rest of his career.”

Sanchez joined Inter on an initial loan for the 2019/20 season after falling out of favour at Manchester United, completing a permanent move on a free transfer the following summer.

He was part of Antonio Conte’s side that ended Juventus’ stranglehold on Italy, claiming the 2020/21 Serie A title. Sanchez scored 20 goals in 109 appearances for Inter and is now set to sign for Marseille.