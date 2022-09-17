Inter already talking future Romelu Lukaku deal with Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku is keen to return to action for Inter as the club explore what a future deal may look like with Chelsea.

The 29-year-old Belgian forward’s return to the Lombardy capital started well, with a goal and assist in his first three Serie A appearances, but he was forced to the sidelines at the end of August with a muscle injury. Lukaku has now missed the last five games across the league and Champions League, and he’s desperate to get back out on the pitch.

As reported by Calciomercato .com, Lukaku is set to return for Inter after the upcoming international break. In the meantime, CEO Beppe Marotta has already started talks with Chelsea to discuss what a deal may look like for the Belgian next summer.

The 29-year-old returned to the Nerazzurri on a dry loan deal in July, meaning he’s set to return to West London next year. He doesn’t want to go back to Chelsea and the club aren’t interested in taking him back either, especially because he doesn’t really fit Graham Potter’s tactical system.

Initial contacts suggest that the deal next summer could be similar to the one this year, a loan worth around €8m, but things are likely to evolve over the coming months. Lukaku is technically contracted to the Blues until 2026, so a buy option could be attached in the next deal.