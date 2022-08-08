Leicester City fans will be breathing a little easier after star man James Maddison issued a message in the wake of the opening-day draw with Brentford.

The City playmaker was back to his best against Brentford, providing an assist as Timothy Castagne opened the scoring for Brendan Rodgers’ men at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall then doubled the Leicester City lead 25 seconds into the second half before the Bees staged a dramatic recovery to snatch a point.

But Maddison was in the kind of form that has made Newcastle United keen on the 25-year-old, and he later took to social media to deliver a message that suggests he is happy at the King Power Stadium.

He wrote on Twitter: “Great to be back out there. No feeling will come close to being out on that pitch. Onwards from here.”

City are understood to have already dismissed two Newcastle bids for Maddison and are adamant that he is going nowhere.

Arsenal are up next for the Foxes, a club who were also keen on Maddison a year ago before turning their attention elsewhere.

The Gunners, who will welcome City to the Emirates for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.