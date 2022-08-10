James Milner: Darwin Nunez gives Liverpool ‘fantastic mix’ in attack

James Milner believes the addition of Darwin Nunez means Liverpool have a “fantastic mix” in attack this season.

Nunez, signed from Benfica for a fee of £64million (€75m), with a further £21.4m (€25m) in potential add-ons, marked his first Premier League appearance for the Reds at the weekend with a goal in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

That followed his goal in the 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City a week earlier.

Nunez joins Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and fellow new signing Fabio Carvalho in attack as Liverpool look to mount Premier League and Champions League challenges again this term.

Milner is excited by what Nunez offers and believes Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has a tantalising group of forward players to choose from.

“I think he’ll have an impact the whole time he’s here, to be honest,” Milner told Liverpool’s official website.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been impressive on the field, worked hard, makes great runs and is desperate to put his head on the ball in the box.

“If you put a ball in there, he’ll do everything he can to get on the end of it – good finisher, both feet and he’s different to the other boys up there.

“We’ve already got some very exciting attacking players who can cause problems, so he’s a great addition. He’ll be fantastic for us.

“You want options up there, you want to cause people problems, and you want to have options to play different ways because obviously teams are going to watch us and try to stop us, so it’s important we can do everything.

“With the options we have up there, I think we have a fantastic mix.”

Liverpool are next in action on Monday when Crystal Palace visit Anfield in the Premier League.