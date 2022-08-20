Jamie Vardy pens new Leicester City deal until 2024

Leicester City have confirmed that one of the greatest players in their history is staying at the club. Jamie Vardy has signed a two year extension to become even more of a legend at the King Power Stadium.

The Premier League will continuie to have one of the best English strikers in recent years. Vardy will continue to ply his trade at Leicester for the next two seasons.

At the age of 35, the English international has made 387 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions and is third in the list of all time leading goalscorers for Leicester with 164 goals.

Vardy has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield and Championship with the Foxes and he celebrated 10 years at the club in May 2022.

In comments to the club’s media, Vardy said: “Obviously, I’m over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.”

“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture. My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry on helping the club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do,” he added.

Since he signed for Leicester City from non-league Fleetwood Town back in 2012, Vardy has consolidated himself as one of the top strikers in world football.

He was key to Leicester getting promoted in the 2013-14 season with 16 goals and he played a fundamental role in Leicester securing Premier League survival in the 2014-15 campaign.

When Leicester won that historic Premier League, Vardy scored 24 goals in all competitions and even in 11 games in a row. That broke Ruud van Nistelrooy’s record of 10.