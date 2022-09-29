Japan release squad for friendly vs Super Falcons

Japan women’s senior football have released their squad for the international friendly against Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Head coach Futoshi Ikeda named 25 players for the game slated for Thursday, October 6th.

The encounter will be the fourth meeting between both countries.

Head coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum had also released his squad for the friendly.

Super Falcons have defeated Japan once and it came in the first-ever meeting between both teams at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

The two other back-to-back friendlies in 2013 were won 2-0 each by the Nadeshiko.

The Super Falcons have lost their last four games, while Nadeshiko are unbeaten in their last six international matches in all competitions.

JAPAN FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe)

Momoko Tanaka (Tokyo Beleza)

Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)

Defenders

Saki Kumagai (Bayern Frauen)

Ruka Norimatsu (Omiya Ardija)

Kiko Seike (Urawa Reds Ladies)

Moeka Minami (AS Roma)

Hana Takahashi (Urawa Reds Ladies)

Shiori Miyake (INAC Kobe)

Risa Shimizu (West Ham United)

Asato Miyagawa (NTV Beleza)

Saori Takarada (Linkopings)

Midfielders

Hikaru Naomoto (Urawa Reds Ladies)

Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United)

Nanami Kitamura (NTV Beleza)

Jun Endo (Angel City)

Shinomi Koyama (Cerezo Osaka)

Hina Sugita (Portland Thorns)

Fuka Nagano (North Carolina)

Hinata Miyazawa (Sendai Ladies)

Aoba Fujino (NTV Beleza)

Forwards

Ayaka Inoue (Omiya Ardija)

Riko Ueki (NTV Beleza)

Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe)

Maika Hamano (INAC Kobe)