Joaquin has become the oldest goalscorer in Europa League history.

The 41-year-old (and 56 days) netted the second for Real Betis on Thursday evening as they played Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets.

And the veteran winger added another piece of history to his already storied career by overtaking Daniel Hestad to create history.

The Norwegian had scored against Celtic in 2015 at the age of 40 years and 98 days.