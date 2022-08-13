Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point and end a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats with a draw against Leeds.

Kyle Walker-Peters fired the 81st-minute equaliser from an acute angle after summer signing Joe Aribo came off the bench to open his account for the club.

Rodrigo had handed Leeds the advantage with two goals in 15 second-half minutes as the visitors looked on course to maintain their winning start to the season.

The Spain forward met Jack Harrison’s testing cross with a glancing finish to open the scoring, before heading in Pascal Struijk’s goal-bound effort for his second.

Saints debutant Sekou Mara played an influential role off the bench with the precise through-ball for Walker-Peters’ equaliser, and he nearly won it late on, but his fierce strike was well saved by Illan Meslier.

Leeds remain unbeaten after their opening two games and move up to fourth in the table, while Saints are off the foot of the table and climb into 15th place.