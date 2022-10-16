Jose Mourinho to close his first 2023 signing

Roma and Jose Mourinho are working in order to improve the squad for the second half of this season. The Portuguese coach has asked for a player who already excelled against his team last year.
It is Ola Solbakken. The Bodo Glimt player was the scorer of two out of six goals that Roma conceded in one of the most surprising results in the Conference League.
The Norwegian striker contract expires in 30th June, 2023. For that reason, Bodo Glimt will access to negotiate with Roma for player’s signing.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- CAF Champions League: Moroccan Police stops Rivers United from training
- U17WWC: Nigeria’s Flamingos thrash New Zealand 4-0
- Eddie Howe: Newcastle can be global giants like Manchester United
- Adidas, Morocco resolve row over Algeria football jerseys
- U17WWC: NFF supremo charges Flamingos to beat New Zealand
- Juventus: Angel Di Maria out for three weeks with hamstring injury
- Nigeria withdraw from Beach Soccer AFCON
- Rio Ferdinand: Fikayo Tomori’s red card well deserved
- Manchester United legend raises doubts about Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba
- Everton offers Alex Iwobi improved deal
In fact, the periodist Nicolo Schira assured that Roma could have his signing closed and the player will sign until 2027 for a million euro salary.