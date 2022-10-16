Jose Mourinho to close his first 2023 signing

Roma and Jose Mourinho are working in order to improve the squad for the second half of this season. The Portuguese coach has asked for a player who already excelled against his team last year.

It is Ola Solbakken. The Bodo Glimt player was the scorer of two out of six goals that Roma conceded in one of the most surprising results in the Conference League.

The Norwegian striker contract expires in 30th June, 2023. For that reason, Bodo Glimt will access to negotiate with Roma for player’s signing.

In fact, the periodist Nicolo Schira assured that Roma could have his signing closed and the player will sign until 2027 for a million euro salary.